Zak Crawley led the way with his knock of 44 as England’s batsmen all chipped in on the opening day of the third Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

Choosing to bat first, England got off to a great start as Dom Sibley and Crawley amassed a 70-run partnership before Sibely was caught by Dean Elgar off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada for 36.

Crawley went on to score 44 before he was brilliantly caught by Rassie van der Dussen at leg gully off the bowling of Anrich Nortje.

Joe Denly made 25 runs before he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj, while captain Joe Root was clean bowled by Kagiso Rabada for 27.

Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope ensured England ended the day on a high as they forged an unbeaten 76-run stand before stumps was called.

Pope finished on 39, which came off 79 balls and included seven boundaries, while Stokes remained undefeated on 38, which came off 86 deliveries and included five boundaries.

Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Nortje and Maharaj claimed one wicket each.

England ended day one on 224/4 and will continue batting on Friday at 10:00 local time or 08:00 GMT.

