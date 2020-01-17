Pakistan’s training camp for Bangladesh T20 series to start on Friday

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan’s training camp for their upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh will begin at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Friday.

On Thursday, Pakistan announced their squad for the three-match series, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

The training camp will last for seven days, and consist of multiple training sessions and two practice matches.

The men in green have lost eight of their last nine Twenty20 Internationals and will be looking to turn their fortunes around against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh will arrive in Lahore on January 23.

After the Twenty20 series, Bangladesh will return to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will come back and play a one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

