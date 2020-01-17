Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam has revealed that Sarfaraz Ahmed has “made some terrific improvements in fitness” and is now “one of the fittest” players.

This comes after many of the Pakistan players underwent fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore recently.

Sarfaraz’s increased fitness levels was one of the main talking points, but it was not enough to get him selected for the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

However, Azam believes he will regain his spot in the national team if he keeps on performing in domestic cricket.

“Sarfaraz has made some terrific improvements in fitness and is one of the fittest at the moment,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “It’s straightforward for him with the PSL coming up, he was dropped due to form. If he performs, he has a strong case to make a comeback.”

In addition to Sarfaraz, Azam also noted that wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal and batsman Salman Butt are both on the selectors’ radar.

