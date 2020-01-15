Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has called Virat Kohli a “great player” after the Indian captain received a prestigious award from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Kohli was given the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award for telling fans not to boo Australia batsman Steve Smith during India’s clash against Australia at The Oval during the 2019 World Cup.

Amir was highly impressed with Kohli’s gesture and the comments he made after receiving the coveted award.

Great words from great player — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 15, 2020

“Great words from [a] great player,” Amir said on Twitter.

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Amir reveals which bowling performance was extremely “special for me”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...