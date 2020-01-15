Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sam Harper smashed a 38-ball 52 as the Melbourne Renegades snapped their winless streak by beating the Sydney Thunder by 12 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Opting to bat first, the Renegades got off to a solid start as Shaun Marsh and Marcus Harris amassed a 49-run partnership before Harris was stumped by Jay Lenton off the bowling of Liam Bowe for 22.

Marsh and Harper added 49 runs to the score before Marsh was dismissed by Nathan McAndrew for a 34-ball 47, which included six boundaries and a six.

Beau Webster fell shortly after, while Harper went on to score 52, which came off 38 deliveries and included three boundaries and two sixes before he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Chris Morris.

With captain Dan Christian and Mohammad Nabi scoring 21 not out and an unbeaten 11 respectively, the Renegades finished on 172/4.

Bowe was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Morris and McAndrew chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 135 to win off 14 overs since there was a rain delay midway through their innings, the Thunder lost opener Usman Khawaja on the sixth ball as he was caught behind off the bowling of Andrew Fekete for a duck.

Captain Callum Ferguson only made seven runs before he was run out by Fekete, while Daniel Sams was given out lbw off the bowling of Nabi for four runs.

Alex Hales mustered 31 runs before being removed by Christian, while Morris and Lenton fell soon after.

Alex Ross put up a fight with his 27-ball 51, which included three boundaries and four sixes, but it wasn’t enough as the Thunder finished on 122/7.

Christian was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Nabi, Fekete and Samit Patel claimed one wicket each.

Harper was named Man of the Match.

