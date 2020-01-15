Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam sent a heartwarming message to his teammates and fans after he was included in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) ODI Team of the Year.

Azam had a fantastic year in ODIs in 2019 as he accumulated 1,092 runs, which included three centuries, at a superb average of 60.66.

The 25-year-old admitted that all his accomplishments would not have been possible without the support he has received from his teammates and fans.

“I am thankful to ICC and its jury for recognising my achievements with the bat in 2019 and considering me worthy of a place in the side that includes some of my favourite cricketers who entertained the fans throughout the year with their outstanding performances,” Azam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“However, I will reserve my biggest gratitude to my teammates and fans as without their support this would not have been possible. We played and performed as one team, with the fans always behind us despite our up and down performances.”

ICC ODI Team of the Year: Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

