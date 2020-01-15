Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Jackson Coleman carved through the Perth Scorchers’ middle order with a three-wicket haul to lead the Melbourne Stars to a dominant eight-wicket win.

Opting to bat first, the Scorchers lost opener Liam Livingstone early on as he was caught by Marcus Stoinis at deep midwicket off the bowling of Nathan Coulter-Nile for four runs.

Cameron Green also made four runs before he was run out by Haris Rauf.

Josh Inglis was the only batsman to put up a fight as he made a 19-ball 37 before he was dismissed by Stars captain Glenn Maxwell.

Once Inglis was gone, the Scorchers imploded as they went from 48/3 to being skittled out for 86.

Coleman inflicted a lot of damage as he took out Scorchers skipper Mitchell Marsh, Tim David and Jaron Morgan.

Coleman was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Sandeep Lamichhane snapped up two, and Maxwell, Rauf and Coulter-Nile chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 87 to win, the Stars got off to a solid start as Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright amassed a 47-run partnership before Cartwright was caught and bowled by Marsh for 19.

Ben Dunk fell shortly after as he was caught behind off the bowling of Fawad Ahmed.

That was to be the Scorchers’ last taste of success for the remainder of the match as Stoinis and Seb Gotch mopped up the remaining runs to lead the Stars to victory with eight overs to spare.

Stoinis finished on 39, which came off 31 balls and included six boundaries, while Gotch remained undefeated on 14, which came off 10 deliveries and included a six.

Marsh and Fawad claimed one wicket each.

Coleman was named Man of the Match.

