Legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has picked Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif as one of the five best bowlers he has ever faced.

Three Australians featured in De Villiers list, including spin king Shane Warne and the pace duo of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

The other bowlers was England’s Stuart Broad.

“Obviously Warnie, purely intimidation factor, I think he was a good bowler, but he wasn’t unplayable. I was always felt comfortable and I saw the ball nicely, felt good on the bat, but between him and Gilly (Adam Gilchrist) behind the stumps, it was really intimidating for a 22-year-old to find his feet,” De Villiers told cricket.com.au. “So, Warnie definitely, obviously with his achievements, it’s just incredible.

“Then some seam bowlers, Mohammad Asif from Pakistan, he’s very similar to Hazlewood once again and Hazlewood would also make that list. Pat Cummins and I think Broady, Stuart Broad. Broady has come to the party in the last five years, I didn’t rate him early on, but he’s become a really good bowler. He’s sort of got my number in the last couple of series. I’ve had his number a few times as well, so it’s not just a one-sided thing luckily.”

“But I think those five guys – Mohammad Asif, Hazlewood, Cummins, Broad, Warne. Nice bowling attack that.”

Asif has not played for Pakistan since he was banned for five years for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world back in 2010.

However, he has since made his return to domestic cricket, and most recently played for the Water and Power Development Authority in the 2018 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

