Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez firmly believe that Kamran Akmal is the country’s most successful wicketkeeper-batsman.

Hafeez’s comments come after celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday.

Pakistan have had a number of outstanding wicketkeeper-batsmen throughout the years, including Wasim Bari, Moin Khan and Rashid Latif, but Hafeez pointed out that Akmal has achieved the most in international cricket.

This is Fact based brother . No Pakistani wicket keeper batsman achieved much internationally as @KamiAkmal23 plz Check https://t.co/PA3b4GakjO — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) January 13, 2020

“This is fact based brother. No Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman achieved [as] much internationally as Kamran Akmal,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Akmal is coming off a highly successful campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 906 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 60.40.

Having played a pivotal role in leading Central Punjab to victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Akmal is now preparing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

In last year’s PSL, Akmal finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46.

The PSL Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL on January 1.

It will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

