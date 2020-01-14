Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting was the “bravest” batsman he ever came across.

Akhtar’s high praise for Ponting comes after the latter admitted that Akhtar was “clearly the quickest” bowler he faced during his illustrious career.

Ricky you were the bravest of all !! https://t.co/uaGfEoQL9Y — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 13, 2020

“Ricky you were the bravest of all,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

In addition to conceding that Akhtar was the fastest bowler he played against, Ponting added that Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram and West Indies pace bowler Curtly Ambrose “were easily the best fast bowlers I’ve ever faced”.

He also noted that India spinner Harbhajan Singh “got me out more than anybody”.

