Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

James Pattinson took five wickets and Matt Renshaw an unbeaten 52 as the Brisbane Heat demolished the Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets.

Pattinson and Renshaw were well supported by AB de Villiers, who was making his BBL debut, as he hammered a 32-ball 40.

Opting to bat first, the Strikers lost Phil Salt early on as he was caught behind off the bowling of Pattinson for seven runs.

Pattinson also took out captain Travis Head, Jake Weatherald and Harry Nielsen to leave the Strikers reeling at 35/4.

Josh Lalor joined the party by dismissing Matthew Short for 11 before Pattinson completed his five-for when Jonathan Wells was caught by De Villiers at cover for 14.

The Strikers continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, but ended up reaching 110 before being bowled out thanks to Rashid Khan’s 27-ball 28.

Pattinson was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Lalor and Ben Cutting snapped up two wickets apiece. As for Mitchell Swepson, he chipped in with one wicket.

Chasing 111 to win, the Heat were dealt a huge blow on the third ball of their innings as captain Chris Lynn was sent packing by Michael Neser for a golden duck.

Max Bryant failed to have an impact as well as he was clean bowled by Rashid for 10 runs.

De Villiers and Renshaw stabilised the innings with a 77-run partnership before De Villiers was removed by Liam O’Connor for a 32-ball 40, which included five boundaries.

With Renshaw going on to score an unbeaten 52, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries and a six, the Heat won the match with 28 balls to spare.

Neser, Rashid and O’Connor claimed one wicket each.

Pattinson was named Man of the Match.

