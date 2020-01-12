Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting faced some of the best and most feared bowlers to ever play the sport of cricket during his illustrious career, but who were the fastest and best bowlers he came up against?

Ponting admitted former Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram and West Indies pace bowler Curtly Ambrose “were easily the best fast bowlers I’ve ever faced”.

In regards to the fastest, the 45-year-old picked ex-Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar.

However, Ponting noted that India spinner Harbhajan Singh “got me out more than anybody”.

Ponting made the revelations during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Wasim Akram and Curtly Ambrose were easily the best fast bowlers I've ever faced. Shoaib Akhtar clearly the quickest but Harbhajan Singh got me out more than anybody https://t.co/17bIbPD6H3 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020

