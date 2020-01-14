Image courtesy of: Samaa TV

Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its “stern attitude” with Bangladesh over the upcoming series.

Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Pakistan for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.

However, on Sunday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan announced that the national team will only travel Pakistan for the three-match Twenty20 series.

Nazmul noted that the government wants the series to be kept as short as possible due to increasing tensions in the Middle East.

Tanvir, though, holds the PCB responsible for Bangladesh refusing to play the Test series.

“I think Pakistan has come across as a bit stern. Maybe the PCB was thinking that if Sri Lanka has played all formats in Pakistan, Bangladesh would also follow suit,” Tanvir said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “But the PCB should keep in mind that even Sri Lanka, with whom they have a great relationship with, was initially only willing to come for the limited overs matches.

“After that, when they realised that it was safe, they decided to come for the Test matches. We should have followed a similar strategy with Bangladesh.

“PCB should realise that even the process of holding PSL matches in Pakistan took time. The slow and steady approach helped in convincing overseas players to feel safe playing in the country. We should follow a similar approach with all teams.

“We should have asked Bangladesh to play a T20I series first and then asked them to reassess if they want to play a Test series in Pakistan. I think the stern attitude of the PCB where they asked to play both formats or nothing was not right. If the BCB has said no for the Test matches then the PCB should not cancel the T20 part of the series. They should be allowed to play the shortest format and should then be asked to reassess based on their experience.

“The PCB is also at fault because they did not make efforts to create relationships with the other boards after 2009. I would like to request the people of Bangladesh to raise their voices. We live in Pakistan. The country is safe.”

