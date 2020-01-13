After starring in the BBL, what’s next on Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf’s list?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has revealed that he is determined to represent his country in all three formats after stealing the spotlight in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Rauf, who is playing for the Melbourne Stars, is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets in six games at a brilliant average of 10.80 and an economy rate of 6.75.

The 26-year-old noted that it is wrong of people to assume that he wants to be a Twenty20 specialist.

“It is wrong to assume that I want to focus on T20s,” Rauf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I want to represent my country in all formats of the game.

“People have put a label on me that I am only a T20 player. I have performed in one-days and have bowled long spells in First-Class cricket as well. This tag that I am just a T20 bowler is completely false.

“I am very happy with my performances in Australia. I had been playing cricket in Australia for two years and that is why I had an idea of how to bowl on these wickets. That experience helped me a lot. Getting a hat-trick at the MCG was a big moment for me.

“I have not been able to serve my country yet. My contract in the BBL however is a big achievement for me. I am trying to avail this opportunity to its fullest extent. Lahore Qalandars worked really hard for me and helped me get this contract.”

In his most recent game for the Stars, which was against the Sydney Sixers on Sunday, Rauf only took one wicket.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In the following match against the Thunder, he dismissed Ferguson, Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

Going up against the Thunder again, Rauf took a hat-trick as he dismissed Matthew Gilkes, captain Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams to finish with figures of 3-23 off his four overs.

An iconic BBL moment. Enjoy Haris Rauf's hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Qm8iYrIRfA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...