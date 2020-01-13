Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary South Africa pace bowler Makhaya Ntini believes that Pakistan Under-19 captain Rohail Nazir has a bright future ahead of him.

The 18-year-old will be leading Pakistan at the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, which begins on January 17.

Pakistan’s first game in the tournament will be against Scotland in Potchefstroom on January 19.

Nazir has featured in 10 first-class matches, where he has scored 620 runs, which includes a century and four fifties, at an average of 36.47.

He has also played 11 List A matches and accumulated 471 runs, which includes two hundreds and two half-centuries, at an average of 47.10.

As for his Twenty20 career, Nazir has taken part in 17 matches and amassed 234 runs, which includes a lone fifty, at an average of 18.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how Rohail Nazir performs with the bat. As captain of his country, there’ll be some pressure on his shoulders but at 18, he’s already shown himself to be a very strong player and a leader too, both in the field and with the bat,” Ntini was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

