Tickets for this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) are set to go on sale on January 20 and cost between Rs500 to Rs3,000, according to reports.

As reported by Geo News, the policies for ticket prices and other outstanding matters are likely to be confirmed on January 18.

In a bid to attract large crowds, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is supposedly keeping ticket prices affordable.

It is also believed that the ticket prices for day games will be much cheaper than those at night.

The PSL Schedule

The PCB unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL on January 1.

The tournament will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

This marks the first time that the PSL is being held entirely in Pakistan.

