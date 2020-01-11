Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sydney Thunder opener Alex Hales smashed a 36-ball 55 to lead his side to a four-wicket win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Being put in to bat first, the Hurricanes got off to a quick start before captain Matthew Wade was caught by Alex Ross at point off the bowling of Brendan Doggett for 16.

Caleb Jewell struck a quickfire 31 before he was caught by Arjun Nair at short fine leg off the bowling of Liam Bowe.

Simon Milenko was the next to go as he was clean bowled by Chris Morris for 17.

George Bailey and Ben McDermott steadied things with a 64-run partnership before Bailey was caught behind off the bowling of Daniel Sams for a 30-ball 43, which included two boundaries and three sixes.

McDermott went on to score 33 before he was removed removed by Morris.

With Clive Rose hammering a five-ball 14, the Hurricanes finished on 162/6.

Sams and Morris picked up two wickets apiece, while Doggett and Bowe chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing 163 to win, the Thunder got off to a superb start as Hales and Usman Khawaja amassed a 96-run partnership, during which Hales brought up his fifty, before he was dismissed by Rose for a 36-ball 55, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

First six of the @ThunderBBL innings comes from the bat of Alex Hales! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Lu44cB5M5f — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2020

Khawaja ended up making 35 before he was removed by Scott Boland.

Even though the Thunder lost wickets in a hurry after Khawaja’s dismissal, Ross ensured they got across the finish line with two balls to spare with his unbeaten knock of 32.

Rose was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Boland, Milenko, Thomas Rogers and Qais Ahmad claimed one wicket each.

Hales was named Man of the Match.

