Yasir Arafat reveals why Haris Rauf should not play for Pakistan right now

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat believes that pace bowler Haris Rauf needs to play more domestic cricket before he is called up to the national team.

Rauf, who is currently playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL), has only featured in three first-class matches, four List A games and 22 Twenty20 matches.

Yasir noted that Rauf should be included in Pakistan’s Twenty20 team if he excels in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Lahore Qalandars.

In last year’s PSL, Rauf finished with 11 wickets in 10 games at an average of 24.27.

Arafat’s comments come after Rauf took a hat-trick in the Stars’ six-wicket win over the Sydney Thunder on Wednesday.

Rauf, who was named Man of the Match, dismissed Matthew Gilkes, captain Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams to finish with figures of 3-23 off his four overs.

An iconic BBL moment. Enjoy Haris Rauf's hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Qm8iYrIRfA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

“There is little doubt in anyone’s mind that Haris Rauf’s recent performances at the BBL have been excellent and to me he is turning out to be a superb Twenty20 bowler with a great future ahead of him,” Yasir wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “He has pace, is accurate and has aggression and a great attitude about him which are all the ingredients for a good fast-bowler.

“What he needs to do now is to keep on performing and improving himself, and he can do that with the upcoming PSL in Pakistan. I am sure the selectors will be keeping a keen eye on his performances and he will be a good choice for Pakistan in Twenty20s, if he does well in that tournament.

“I will at this point sound a note of warning and say that we should not be carried away with his current performances and ability to bowl fast and that he should be only given a chance in ODIs or Tests if he performs well in domestic cricket.”

Rauf’s hat-trick was the latest chapter in his dream run in the BBL.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In the following match against the Thunder, he dismissed Ferguson, Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

