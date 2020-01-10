Would Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza have gone to Pakistan?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza said that he would have toured Pakistan if he had the chance to.

Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Pakistan for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in January and February.

However, since he retired from Twenty20 Internationals in 2017 and has not played a Test match since 2009, he won’t be eligible for selection for the national team’s upcoming tour.

“If you want to know really [about my opinion], I would say, I would have gone to Pakistan,” Mashrafe was quoted as saying by Cricfrenzy.

“I definitely would have talked to my family. I don’t know whether they [family] would have allowed me. Because this is the first time we are talking about this. But if you just asked me to go to Pakistan, I would have gone even though everything would have depended on the decision of my family.

“I would have gone but that doesn’t mean who doesn’t want to go to Pakistan, they are wrong.

“Definitely life is larger than cricket. Personal life should always get the priority. So everyone is right on what decision they would take about this tour.”

On Friday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media committee chairman Jalal Yunus announced that a decision on Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan will likely be made during a board meeting on Sunday.

The BCB were supposed to give an answer to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, but failed to do so.

The board is considering three options – only play three Twenty20 Internationals, play one Test and the three Twenty20 Internationals or take up the PCB’s latest offer where Bangladesh would play the two Tests first and reschedule the Twenty20 series for a later date.

However, reports state that PCB chairman Ehsan Mani is adamant on playing a two-Test series.

