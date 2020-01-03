Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia batsman Shane Watson tried his hand at speaking Urdu ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next month.

Watson was retained by the Quetta Gladiators after he finished as the top run-scorer in last year’s PSL with 430 runs in 12 matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 143.81.

With the 2020 edition of the PSL starting on February 20, Watson put his best foot forward and gave it his all in trying to speak Urdu.

The PSL Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL on Wednesday.

As mentioned, the PSL will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

