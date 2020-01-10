Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Glenn Maxwell hammered an unbeaten 83 to lead the Melbourne Stars to a comfortable seven-wicket win over the Melbourne Renegades.

The Renegades have now lost eight consecutive games and remain winless in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Being put in to bat first, the Renegades got off to an excellent start as Shaun Marsh and Marcus Harris amassed an 86-run partnership before Harris was run out by Hilton Cartwright for a 32-ball 42, which included three boundaries and two sixes.

Marsh went on to score 63, which came off 43 deliveries and included seven boundaries and two sixes, before he was caught and bowled by Sandeep Lamichhane.

Beau Webster made a quickfire 25 before he was caught behind off the bowling of Lamichhane.

Once he was gone, the Renegades started losing wickets at regular intervals and ended up finishing on 168/7.

Lamichhane and Nathan Coulter-Nile picked up two wickets apiece, while Haris Rauf chipped in with one.

Chasing 169 to win, the Stars lost opener Marcus Stoinis on the third ball of the innings as he was dismissed by Samit Patel for a duck.

Ben Dunk mustered 14 runs before he was brilliantly caught by Webster off the bowling of Richard Gleeson.

Even though Cartwright fell soon after for a 21-ball 35, Maxwell and Nick Larkin finished things off the Stars with an unbeaten 115-run partnership, during which Maxwell raced past his fifty.

Maxwell ended up making 83, which came off 45 balls and included a boundary and seven sixes, while Larkin remained undefeated on 33, which came off 28 deliveries and included a boundary and a six.

That was truly special @Gmaxi_32 😲 83no from 45, one four and SEVEN sixes! @dream11 | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/NUEdpuwQOT — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2020

Patel, Gleeson and Cameron Boyce claimed one wicket each.

Maxwell was named Man of the Match.

