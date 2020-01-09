WATCH: Shadab Khan tries to convince Bangladesh to tour Pakistan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan made a passionate speech during a press conference at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in a bid to convince Bangladesh to tour the country.

Shadab’s comments came after he was named Man of the Match in Dhaka Platoon’s 61-run win over the Rangpur Rangers on Wednesday.

Shadab struck unbeaten 31 off 19 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes, and following it up with two wickets in three overs, during which he only conceded 14 overs.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But last month, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

On Sunday, it was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rejected Bangladesh’s proposal to play one Test in Pakistan and the other in Dhaka.

“Won man-of-the-match award in the BPL and told Bangladeshi journalists and media why they should come to Pakistan. We are a safe country that has hosted numerous teams in the recent past. We treat our guests with respect and love,” Shadab said on Twitter, while attaching a video of him speaking at a press conference.

In the video, Shadab said: “I think Bangladesh have to go there because… Sri Lanka played there, T20s, Test matches, and World XI, Zimbabwe also [came] there, so I think Bangladesh have to go there.

“We [told] the whole world our country is now safe, so Bangladesh have to go.”

During a follow up question, Shadab added: “Pakistan is [such] a beautiful place. They have to go there. I think [the] Sri Lanka boys enjoyed there, the Test matches as well, so [Bangladesh] have to go there.”

