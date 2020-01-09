Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that his foundation will provide supplies to help those combating the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia.

The fires have resulted in the deaths of at least 28 people, burned nearly 18 million acres of land and left 500 million animals dead.

With many athletes across various sports having pledged their support through donations or auctioning off memorabilia, Afridi vowed that his foundation will also lend a helping hand “in this hour of need”.

Really saddened by the bushfire tragedy in Australia. We at Shahid Afridi Foundation offer our full support and our Australian Chapter will help in relief work by providing supplies urgently. Pakistan is with Australians in this hour of need.#AustralianBushfiresDisaster https://t.co/qxMy1gfo0k — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 8, 2020

“Really saddened by the bushfire tragedy in Australia. We at Shahid Afridi Foundation offer our full support and our Australian Chapter will help in relief work by providing supplies urgently. Pakistan is with Australians in this hour of need,” Afridi said on Twitter.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...