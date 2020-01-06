Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly won’t endorse the idea of four-day Tests.

Akhtar noted that the notion is “rubbish and no one should be interested in it”.

He added that Ganguly “is an intelligent man” and “will not let Test cricket die”.

“The idea to play four-day Test match is rubbish and no one should be interested in it. BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly is an intelligent man and he will not let this happen. He will not let Test cricket die,” Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV. “The ICC cannot implement a four-day Test without BCCI’s approval.

“I want more people from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India to come forward and raise their voice against it. I want legendary cricketers from my country to voice their opinion.”

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

