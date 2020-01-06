Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Dom Sibley and captain Joe Root scored 85 not out and 61 respectively as England built a 264-run lead over South Africa on the third day in Cape Town.

Starting off the day on 215/8, South Africa got off to the worst possible start as Kagiso Rabada was caught behind off the bowling of James Anderson for a golden duck on the first ball of the day.

South Africa ended up being bowled out for 223, which gave England a 46-run lead, when Anrich Nortje was dismissed by Anderson for four runs.

Vernon Philander was left stranded on 17.

Anderson was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Stuart Broad and Sam Curran snapped up two wickets apiece. As for Dominic Bess, he chipped in with one.

With a 46-run lead in hand, England lost opener Zak Crawley early on as he was caught behind off the bowling of Rabada for 25.

Joe Denly and Sibley made up for the loss of Crawley with a 73-run partnership before Denly was caught by Dwaine Pretorius at fine leg off the bowling of Nortje for 31.

Sibley and Root kept the runs flowing with a 116-run stand, during which both batsmen surpassed their fifties, before Root was caught by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis at slip off the bowling of Pretorius for 61, which came off 98 balls and included seven boundaries.

Bess failed to trouble the scorers as he was caught behind off the bowling of Nortje for a duck.

As soon as Bess was dismissed, stumps was called, which left Sibley unbeaten on 85, which came off 222 deliveries and included 13 boundaries.

Nortje was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Rabada and Pretorius claimed one wicket each.

England ended day three on 218/4 and will continue batting on Monday at 10:30 local time or 08:30 GMT.

