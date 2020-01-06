Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has revealed that he has two goals that he is determined to achieve.

The first is to make a name for himself and “help take Pakistan to new heights”.

The second is to “inspire the not so fortunate and the new generation to follow my example in serving the nation”.

“All I have wanted to do since I was 15 years old has been to play for my country and do wonders for my side,” he told PakPassion. “In doing so, I will continue to make a name for myself and also help take Pakistan to new heights and once I am in a position to do so, I wish to inspire the not so fortunate and the new generation to follow my example in serving the nation. These are my aims for now and will remain so for the rest of my life.”

Will Ahmed Shehzad play for Pakistan again?

Shehzad last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

