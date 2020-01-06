I ‘have not faded away’ like many others – Which Pakistan player said this?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad believes that he has “always performed” and “not faded away” like many other players.

Shehzad has featured in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 Twenty20 Internationals, but last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

Given his solid Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign, Shehzad feels that he still has “a lot to offer Pakistan cricket”.

“I am now 28 and have already played 153 games for my country across all three formats,” he told PakPassion. “Many players start their international careers around this age, but I have played so many games already at this stage of my life and learnt so much from that experience.

“Of course, you have tough times in your career, but the good thing is that if at a young age you get to see difficult phases then it does prepare you for tougher challenges later on. What I have learnt from the past two years is that whenever I have been dropped from the side, I have always performed and made a comeback and have not faded away which could easily happen to someone in my situation.

“These are the positives I have taken from these two years and I am now waiting for another chance to cement my place in the side and win games for my country. I believe I still have a lot to offer Pakistan cricket.”

