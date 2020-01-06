Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad believes that the secret to unearthing more superstars is to identify talented players and “develop them over a period of time”.

Shehzad feels that Pakistan need to find three or four players who can “win games” against top-ranked teams and draw in large crowds to watch them perform.

“I think to win consistently against the big teams, we need to produce superstars, but you need to make such players first which is something we have consistently failed to do in recent times,” he told PakPassion. “What also does not help the situation is when we call someone a superstar and start criticising them within a year when they don’t do so well.

“What does need to happen is to identify some players as potential superstars and then develop them over a period of time. A team needs three to four such players not only to win games and win against the big teams, but also to bring in crowds to watch the matches which is a win-win situation for everyone.”

Will Ahmed Shehzad play for Pakistan again?

Shehzad last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

