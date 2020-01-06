Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad believes that head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq was the “best Test captain Pakistan has ever produced”.

Shehzad also expressed his support for Misbah being appointed to the two important roles, saying that he will “always do what is beneficial for the country and won’t be biased”.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old called for Misbah to be given more time “settle in”.

“Misbah-ul-Haq is an honest gentleman and we all know that he was the best Test captain Pakistan has ever produced,” Shehzad told PakPassion. “I am convinced that he will always do what is beneficial for the country and won’t be biased.

“Like every other person starting in a new position or a job, he too needs time to settle in. At the same time, Misbah’s appointment is a great opportunity for players like me to work hard and perform and try and find a place under his very capable management.”

Will Ahmed Shehzad play for Pakistan again?

Shehzad last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, he featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

