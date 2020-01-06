Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad feels that he has not received the right kind of “respect and support” from head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

However, Shehzad noted that in addition to Misbah, he feels the same way about the team management and captains.

“It’s not only me who feels like that, but every player needs that. I think it’s very reasonable to expect a certain amount of respect and support from your coach and team management in the same way others are getting,” Shehzad told PakPassion. “When you don’t get that support, it does affect your performance.

“I believe to make a good player, there needs to be a bit more effort and you cannot just bring players into the team and then drop them. Developing a player is a process and you need to polish his skills over time which is something that all countries do.”

Will Ahmed Shehzad play for Pakistan again?

Shehzad last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

