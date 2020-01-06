I have not been given a fair chance – Which Pakistan player said this?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad feels that he has not been given a fair chance to prove his worth at the international level.

Shehzad has featured in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 Twenty20 Internationals, but last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

To prove his point, he used the example of England, saying that they opted not to drop a number of players, even when they were going through rough patches.

“First of all, let me admit that whether I got one or two chances to play for Pakistan, I should have done better,” he told PakPassion. “But yes, such things do play on one’s mind and to show how our administration can fix such a problem, let me give you the example of the England side.

“When Andrew Strauss took over as Team Director in 2015, he called upon England One-Day captain Eoin Morgan to ask for the reasons for the poor performances at that time. Morgan told him that his players had a fear of failure and that this situation needed to be improved.

“So, they sat down and strategized and came up with an idea to create a pool of the 15 best available and talented players in the country and put in a process to support them. Morgan was given Strauss’s word that once that pool of players had been selected, they would have the full support of the management. These players would be given a chance to perform for two years regardless of whether they fail or succeed.

“From my memory, I can say that during that period, I saw Jos Buttler and Joe Root who were not performing well worked very hard to fix their situation. I also recall seeing Jonny Bairstow struggle and Jason Roy upset during the Champions Trophy as he wasn’t scoring runs at that time. The same was the case with Ben Stokes before he did so well at the 2019 World Cup.

“My point is simply that all these players had support, and no one was getting dropped and, in the end, how did they repay this trust? They not only did perform well but they also made a name for themselves and won the World Cup for their country. We need to do the same which is to help remove that fear of failure and also choose those skillful and talented players who can play at the highest level.”

