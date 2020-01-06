Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has hit out at the critics who think he has “had too many chances” to play for the national team.

Shehzad has featured in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 Twenty20 Internationals, but last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

“I don’t agree with my critics when they say I have had too many chances to show my worth for Pakistan. I feel this is not the right phrase to use to describe my situation as I have earned those chances to play for Pakistan and have always performed for my country,” he told PakPassion. “It’s not about scoring well in a couple of series or in a few domestic tournaments, rather it’s to do with the entire journey I have undertaken.

“If one looks back at my career, you will see that I have always performed well at the Pakistan Under 13, Under 19 and Pakistan ‘A’ levels and then of course, for Pakistan as well. Even when my performances were not up to the mark at the international level, I have managed to pull things back at the domestic level.

“The fact is that if one gets a proper run in international cricket, the player can improve. For example, if you look at the number of international runs I have scored and add them to the ones that I scored in domestic cricket after being dropped from the Pakistan side, you will conclude that I could have scored all those runs for Pakistan had I been retained in the national side, and that would have been good for the country as well.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...