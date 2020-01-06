Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad believes that Babar Azam “was pampered a bit” as he got to bat at any position he wanted to.

Shehzad noted that this was especially the case during Mickey Arthur’s tenure as head coach.

However, the 28-year-old praised Azam, who he described as his “younger brother”, for everything he has achieved.

Azam has been in red-hot form as of late as during the two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

The 25-year-old made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

He followed that up with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262 in the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, while he made 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

“I am happy and proud of what Babar Azam has achieved for Pakistan. He is like a younger brother to me, and what he has achieved at this young age is amazing,” Shehzad told PakPassion. “But at the same time, I consider the presence of Babar in the Pakistan side to be a healthy form of competition for me as when you have such a situation it leads to an overall improvement in the whole team.

“Mickey Arthur has done a good job of grooming Babar very well and he made sure that he got to bat at the position he desired and was pampered a bit. This is not a bad thing and it really needs to happen with every other player as well and only then can we see more players like Babar emerge in Pakistan.”

Will Ahmed Shehzad play for Pakistan again?

Shehzad last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

