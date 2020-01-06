‘I will be making and breaking many records for Pakistan’ – Who said this?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has said that he is “confident that I will be making and breaking many records for Pakistan”.

Shehzad has featured in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 Twenty20 Internationals, but last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

Shehzad believes that he can still play for another 10 to 12 years and fill the openers role that has been a headache for Pakistan as of late.

Furthermore, he feels he can go on to become one of the best Pakistani players in history.

“All I believe is that it’s important to give chances to players and for players to avail such opportunities,” he told PakPassion. “Whenever players are given a chance, it’s not just an opportunity to guarantee their own survival, but it’s something that will ultimately benefit their country too.

“This is what I have in mind whenever I go out in the middle to play for Pakistan. My objective is to always play innings which have an impact on the game and can help win the game. Coming to the question of opening spots for Pakistan, it is true that there is a problem in that aspect and I am looking to fill that slot just like I had for about five years.

“I feel that I still have 10 to 12 years left in me to serve the country based upon the kind of training and fitness regimes I am following. If I can get to play six to seven more years of international cricket for my country, I feel confident that I will be making and breaking many records for Pakistan.”

