Which young Pakistan star has Umar Akmal congratulated?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal congratulated Mohammad Nawaz after the left-arm spinner took his 100th wicket in Twenty20 cricket.

Nawaz accomplished the feat in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he is representing the Rajshahi Royals.

It was in the Royals’ clash against the Rangpur Royals on Thursday that Nawaz claimed his 100th wicket in the shortest format.

The 25-year-old dismissed former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson and Fazle Mahmud as the Royals won the match by 30 runs.

Given the milestone Nawaz reached, Akmal took to Twitter to congratulate him.

“Congratulations brother Mohammad Nawaz,” Akmal said.

Nawaz last played for Pakistan in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Karachi last October.

Akmal hasn’t played international cricket since October as well as he last featured in the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in Lahore.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...