Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that batsman Mohammad Yousuf was the “most generous” person, even though “people used to call him a miser”.

Akhtar made the revelation in a question and answer session on hisĀ YouTube channel.

“Mohammad Yousuf was the most generous even though people used to call him a miser,” Akhtar said.

