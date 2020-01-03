Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar reveals which India legend was the ‘best human being off the field’

Shoaib Akhtar believes Ashish Nehra was the best human being off the field India Pakistan cricket

Shoaib Akhtar: “Ashish Nehra. As a bowler he is good, as a human being, he is very good. If there’s a problem, he doesn’t see whether it’s day or night, he’s there for you”

Ex-Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that legendary India left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra was the “best human being off the field”.

Akhtar made the heartwarming revelation in a question and answer session on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar, who picked Nehra immediately, noted that the 40-year-old would be “there for you” at any time.

“Ashish Nehra. As a bowler he is good, as a human being, he is very good. If there’s a problem, he doesn’t see whether it’s day or night, he’s there for you,” Akhtar said.

