Ex-Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that legendary India left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra was the “best human being off the field”.

Akhtar made the heartwarming revelation in a question and answer session on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar, who picked Nehra immediately, noted that the 40-year-old would be “there for you” at any time.

“Ashish Nehra. As a bowler he is good, as a human being, he is very good. If there’s a problem, he doesn’t see whether it’s day or night, he’s there for you,” Akhtar said.

