Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he loved partying with legendary New Zealand seamer Shane Bond.

Akhtar made the revelation in a question and answer session on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar also spoke about the Pakistan and international players he is friends with, which included ex-Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi and Australia bowling great Brett Lee.

When asked who his favourite person in the cricketing world was, Akhtar said: “I genuinely like Shahid Afridi. I genuinely like Saqlain (Mushtaq), I genuinely like Azhar (Mahmood), (Abdul) Razzaq, Wasim (Akram), Mohammad Wasim. International stars, I get along with Brett Lee, Shane Bond.

“Shane Bond I really enjoyed being out with him when we were going out and partying and all that stuff, so I think Shane Bond is amazing. Brett Lee is amazing.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which Australian legend he absolutely hated

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...