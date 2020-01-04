Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa claimed the upper hand on the opening day in Cape Town as their pace attack carved through England’s batting line-up.

Opting to bat first, England lost opener Zak Crawley in the third over as he was caught behind off the bowling of Vernon Philander for four runs.

Dom Sibley and Joe Denly made up for the loss of Crawley with a 55-run partnership before Sibley was caught behind off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada for 34.

Denly and captain Joe Root added 42 runs to the score before Root was caught behind off the bowling of Anrich Nortje for 35.

Denly went on to score 38 before he was clean bowled by Keshav Maharaj.

Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope steadied things with a 58-run stand before Stokes was caught by Dean Elgar at cover off the bowling of Nortje for 47.

Jos Buttler smashed a quickfire 29 before he was caught behind off the bowling of Dwaine Pretorius, who also clean bowled Sam Curran for nine runs.

Dominic Bess was caught behind off the bowling of Philander for a golden duck, while Stuart Broad was cleaned up by Rabada for one run.

Pope and James Anderson managed to stop England from getting bowled out as they forged an unbeaten 28-run partnership before stumps was called.

Pope finished on 56, which came off 132 balls and included seven boundaries, while Anderson remained undefeated on three.

Philander, Rabada, Nortje and Pretorius picked up two wickets apiece, while Maharaj claimed one.

England ended day one on 262/9 and will continue batting on Saturday at 10:30 local time or 08:30 GMT.

