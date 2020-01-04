Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has admitted that failing a doping test in 2018 was “one of the most disappointing moments of my life”.

Shehzad was initially banned for four months, but this was extended by six weeks after he was found guilty of breaching the rules of his four-month suspension.

Despite conceding that the doping incident was one of the worst moments of his career, Shehzad thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for supporting him and offering him a way back to domestic cricket and even into the national team.

“My positive dope test was one of the most disappointing moments of my life,” Shehzad told Cricket Pakistan. “But I would like to give credit to PCB for offering guidance and helping me during that tough phase.”

Will Ahmed Shehzad play for Pakistan again?

Shehzad last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

