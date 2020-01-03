Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Marnus Labuschagne continued his superb run of form as he struck an unbeaten 130 to give Australia the upper hand over New Zealand on the first day of the third Test in Sydney.

Opting to bat first, Australia lost opener Joe Burns in the 15th over as he was caught by Ross Taylor at first slip off the bowling of Colin de Grandhomme for 18.

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne made up for the loss of Burns with a 56-run partnership before Warner was caught by De Grandhomme at leg gully off the bowling of Neil Wagner for 45.

Labuschagne and Steve Smith kept the runs flowing with a 156-run stand, during which Labuschagne brought up his hundred and Smith his fifty.

Smith ended up making 63, which came off 182 balls and included four boundaries, before he was caught by Taylor at first slip off the bowling of De Grandhomme.

Labuschagne and Matthew Wade added 32 runs to the score before stumps was called.

Labuschagne finished on 130, which came off 210 balls and included 12 boundaries and a six, while Wade remained undefeated on 22, which came off 30 deliveries and included two boundaries and a six.

De Grandhomme was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Wagner claimed one.

Australia ended day one on 283/3 and will continue batting on Saturday at 11:00 local time or 00:00 GMT.

