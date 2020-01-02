Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has revealed that he sees himself among the “list of those players who lifted the name of Pakistan with their performances” in the future.

Shehzad last played for Pakistan in their Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

In the two Twenty20 Internationals he played, he made scores of four and 13.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

Given his solid performance, Shehzad is determined to keep working hard as he wants to “try to play for Pakistan as long as I can”.

“I wish to work harder and try to play for Pakistan as long as I can. I want to be in the list of those players who lifted the name of Pakistan with their performances,” he told Ary News.

“For me, every other day is a new opportunity and I try to give my best. To become a champion, you can’t wait for opportunities, you create them. During challenging times it’s important to take out the positives.”

