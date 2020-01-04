‘Back in the day I was a bit naive’ – Which Pakistan star admitted this?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has admitted that he was a “bit naive” when he was younger.

Shehzad has a history of disciplinary problems and even got suspended after failing a doping test in July 2018.

However, the 28-year-old noted that he is trying to leave all his problems in the past and “focus on prolonging my cricketing career”.

“Back in the day I was a bit naive which affected my cricket, especially in ODIs, but I have tried to put all of them behind and focus on prolonging my cricketing career,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “I’m relatively satisfied with my career progression in Test and T20I cricket.”

Will Ahmed Shehzad play for Pakistan again?

Shehzad last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

