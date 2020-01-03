Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has revealed that he is “keeping a close eye on” pace bowler Ehsan Adil.

Ehsan has featured in three Tests and six ODIs, and even represented Pakistan at the 2015 World Cup.

However, he last played international cricket in July 2015.

Most recently, the 26-year-old represented Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In the nine matches he played, Ehsan took 18 wickets at an average of 32.66.

“The door is open for everyone. I’ll be watching the Pakistan Super League closely and looking out for pace bowlers who I feel have the potential to play for Pakistan,” Waqar told PakPassion. “We have a nice group of pace bowlers at the moment and I feel we are well covered for all three formats but there is always room for additional bowlers to be added to our group.

“Ehsan Adil is one bowler that I am keeping a close eye on and he is someone who has been bowling well this season, can bat and is a handy fielder too. I have already mentioned some of the group of pace bowlers we have at our disposal and in addition, Usman Khan Shinwari is an impressive bowler.

“What I am trying to do is to have this group of pace bowlers and to keep a very close eye on this batch and monitor their progress very closely. We are planning to have another camp for pace bowlers ahead of the series against Bangladesh and that will also give us another opportunity to look at the pace bowlers.”

