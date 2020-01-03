Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has admitted that pace bowler Hasan Ali has “fallen away of late”.

Hasan last played for Pakistan during the 2019 World Cup, where he failed to impress as he took two wickets in four games at an average of 128 and an economy rate of 7.75.

Since then, he has been nursing a back injury and has only featured in one domestic match, which saw him represent Central Punjab in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab in Lahore in September.

In that game, Hasan took figures of 3-100 off 22 overs in the first innings and went wicketless in the second, where he conceded 17 runs off three overs. With the match being a high-scoring affair, it ended as a draw.

However, Hasan suffered another injury recently as he was diagnosed with multiple rib fractures.

He is not in the midst of his rehabilitation programme and Waqar revealed that he could “start bowling in about a week’s time”.

“There is no doubt about his talent, but he has fallen away of late,” Waqar told PakPassion. “He was bowling at a good pace, good lines and bowling a very probing length, but his form has suffered of late.

“He played a lot of cricket in a two-year period without much rest. He has lost some pace and of course, on top of that, he has had some injury problems. He had a back injury, was working at the National Cricket Academy to get back to full fitness and recovered from the back injury. He then went and played in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, but then suddenly discovered he had fractured ribs. His bowling action is a very open-chested action which is hard on the ribs and the back.

“He’s an asset when fit and firing on all cylinders. He’s a bundle of energy on the field, a good fielder and I’m looking forward to having him back. He’s a very handy cricketer and he’s at the NCA working on his fitness. I’m expecting him to start bowling in about a week’s time hopefully if there is no pain.”

