Captain Chris Lynn and Max Bryant hammered 88 not out and 65 respectively to lead the Brisbane Heat to a 31-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Being put in to bat first, the Heat lost opener Tom Banton early on as he was dismissed by Riley Meredith for eight runs.

Bryant and Lynn made up for the loss of Banton with a 95-run partnership, during which Bryant raced past his fifty, before he was caught by Clive Rose at cover off the bowling of D’Arcy Short for a 36-ball 65, which included 10 boundaries and two sixes.

Lynn and Matt Renshaw added 63 runs to the score, during which Lynn brought up his half-century, before Renshaw was sent packing by Qais Ahmad for a quickfire 30.

With Lynn going on to score a 55-ball 88, which included 11 boundaries and three sixes, the Heat finished on 212/3 off their 20 overs.

Meredith, Short and Qais picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing 213 to win, the Hurricanes got off to a flyer before opener Caleb Jewell was caught behind off the bowling of Mark Steketee for 27.

Captain Ben McDermott mustered 23 runs before being removed by Ben Cutting, while Short was clean bowled by Renshaw for 25.

With the Hurricanes continuing to lose wickets at regular intervals, they struggled to keep up with the required run rate.

Ultimately, they ended up falling well short of their target even though Rose smashed a 13-ball 27 towards the end of the innings.

Steketee and Jack Prestwidge took two wickets apiece, while Renshaw, Cutting, Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan and Ben Laughlin claimed one wicket each.

Lynn was named Man of the Match.

