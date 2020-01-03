Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Waqar Younis has revealed that he wanted to be Pakistan’s bowling coach again since he had “some clear ideas on what I want to achieve in this role”.

Waqar was appointed to the position in September when Misbah-ul-Haq was named head coach and chief selector.

The legendary pace bowler has revealed that he is enjoying his current role “as there is less pressure” in comparison to the head coach position, which he has held in the past.

“Throughout my career, I have had a passion for cricket and a love for the game. I get more satisfaction when I am actively involved with the team and trying to help the players to learn about cricket,” he told PakPassion. “There is nothing to be embarrassed about the fact that I was the head coach and now I am the bowling coach, and everyone has to understand that.

“If I can be useful to Pakistan cricket then there should be no shame in wanting to teach players and guiding guys who are young and if you can do it and you have the passion to do it, then one should go ahead and do it. I have some clear ideas on what I want to achieve in this role. I have done the head coach role in the past, but I am really enjoying the current role as there is less pressure and there isn’t the pressure of the media on me.”

