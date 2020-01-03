Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has revealed that his “first words” to all bowlers “is that your country and playing Test cricket for Pakistan always comes first”.

With domestic Twenty20 leagues offering lucrative contracts, Waqar is worried that this may tempt talented players to choose those tournaments instead of playing for Pakistan.

Furthermore, the rise of T10 league has only added to the problem.

Waqar’s comments also come at a time where Pakistan have a very young bowling attack, especially in Test cricket.

This is the case because Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz both retired from the format, which is something Waqar was less than impressed about.

Amir’s retirement was particularly surprising since he is only 27.

Given all these problems, Waqar noted that he talks to each bowler and lets them know how honourable it is to represent Pakistan.

Waqar Younis "my first words to all of our bowlers is that your country and playing Test cricket for Pakistan always comes first. The other formats come next and then playing in Leagues should always come after playing for your country" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 2, 2020

“My first words to all of our bowlers is that your country and playing Test cricket for Pakistan always comes first. The other formats come next and then playing in leagues should always come after playing for your country,” Waqar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

