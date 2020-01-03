Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Waqar Younis has revealed that he really enjoys working with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnian, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf.

Afridi was the most successful Pakistan bowler in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka with eight wickets at an average of 23.25.

Naseem finished with seven wickets at an average of 27.71, but also made history in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

The 16-year-old dismissed Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando to become the youngest pace bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

Hasnain has represented Pakistan in five ODIs, where he has taken five wickets at an average of 60.60, and four Twenty20 Internationals, in which he has claimed three wickets at an average of 45.66.

Hasan struggled to take wickets for a majority of 2019 and is currently out of action with multiple rib fractures. This came after he recovered from a back injury that sidelined him for months.

As for Faheem, he recently played for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Northern.

Faheem took a five-wicket haul in the first innings and one more wicket in the second as Central Punjab were crowned champions after demolishing Northern by an innings and 16 runs.

“It has to be the chance to work with some excellent young fast bowlers,” Waqar told PakPassion when asked what he loves most about being Pakistan’s bowling coach. “Who wouldn’t want to work with Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain and some of the more established bowlers like Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf?

“I’ve got a bunch of guys who I feel can be a force. If you look around the world, the most successful teams are the ones who have a group of pace bowlers across all formats and who have specialists across all three formats. I feel that if I can help these youngsters and guide them then that will be satisfying for me, the board (Pakistan Cricket Board) and will be of benefit to these young bowlers.”

