Waqar Younis reveals which Pakistan player can be like Ben Stokes

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has the ability to play the same role Ben Stokes does for England.

Faheem has not played for Pakistan since their Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

He recently played for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Northern.

Faheem took a five-wicket haul in the first innings and one more wicket in the second as Central Punjab were crowned champions after demolishing Northern by an innings and 16 runs.

Overall, Faheem scored 118 runs in three matches for Central Punjab, which included two fifties, at an average of 59 and a strike-rate of 90.

He also took eight wickets at an average of 29.62.

“We wanted to have him around for the recent Sri Lanka Test series, but he was injured,” Waqar told PakPassion. “We would love to have the luxury of an all-rounder in the Test team who can give us that fourth bowling option, especially when you have a young pace bowling attack.

“Look at England with Ben Stokes who is batting at number five or six and is a complete bowling option. It’s very handy to have someone like Stokes in your Test team with both bat and ball and we are searching for that option. Faheem has been around the squad for a while now and we want to get him fit, to work on his batting too and fill that all-rounder’s spot if he can.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Waqar Younis makes extremely shocking comments against Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...